If you weren’t subscribed to the beef in hip-hop that took over the web this weekend, odds are you took a dive into the music Kanye West cooked up in Wyoming. The latest effort, titled ye, has been anticipated since he shared the release date back in April. With its arrival, many fans were ready to hear what the rapper had to say after his recent controversy. But Kanye states the album drastically changed after his visit to TMZ.

For those who may not remember, Kanye West took a trip to TMZ and received an epic response from Van Lathan after the controversial “slavery was a choice” statements. During his visit to Wyoming, Big Boy conducted a post-listening session interview where the G.O.O.D. Music leader revealed he pressed the reset button on his album after the TMZ uproar, stating “I just completely did a completely new album.” Kanye stated that he wanted to match the energy that was given to him by the universe.

Also in the talk from Jackson Hole, Kanye West revealed how he came up with the number seven for the length of the albums and more. Press play below.