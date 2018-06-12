Would you blend the action comedy of Deadpool with the music of Kanye West? If you left it up to Ryan Reynolds and Yeezy they would definitely become a pair. When Kanye tweeted his support and love for both films, Reynolds chimed in mentioning he would hit up Celine Dion who contributed to the soundtrack for the sequel.

Kanye gushed over the writing of the film and stated “I love how you guys break the 4th wall,” a component of the Deadpool character that has followed since the comic days. He also sent on to state he would clear his music if requested.

Leave it to Kanye and he could potentially create a quick seven-song set to score the entire film or maybe dig into a classic like My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy for a “Dark Fantasy” to be a scene-stealing single. What would be your pick from Ye’s discography to match the film?

I love both Deadpool movies🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥… I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

your guys writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the 4th wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

Agree. I’m having a word with Celine Dion. https://t.co/NnMSBBNA9k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 12, 2018



