Nicki Minaj has not had the best couple of weeks. Although she saw the release of her fourth studio album, the Queen femcee, has recently flown off the handle. Her album debuted at number 2 behind Travis Scott’s, ASTROWORLD, which was released a week prior. In response to not capturing the number one spot, she attacked La Flame’s marketing strategy and his family on promoting his album. Close friend and label mate, Drake, even caught some smoke from the Young Money first lady as well.

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Every artist works hard, period. For Nicki to downplay Travis’ success is quite bitter. She also called him, “Hoe n***a of the week” during a rant on her Queen Radio show. Scott has yet to respond to Minaj, and quite frankly, there is no reason to.

In addition to the postponement of her tour, Future will also drop out of North American leg, due to “scheduling conflicts.” That’s just half of the story. According to a source at Live Nation, Nicki’s ticket sales were abysmal heading into the tour.

“Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist. There are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities, said the source. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,3000, Chicago 3,900. Even her home state Brooklyn, NY is only, 5,050.”

If she can’t sell tickets in her home state, that is a sign of the negative response to her erratic behavior. Those numbers may lead to a possible cancelation of her tour.

According to HotNewHipHop, an industry insider shared some insight on Nicki’s recent antics.

“She can’t take it that she sold less records than Cardi B (who’s stealing her thunder big time) in her first week,” said the insider. “She can’t take it that Travis beat her to No.1. Her ticket sales are in the toilet, and it’s making her even more crazy.”

Nicki’s unsettled behavior caused her to be on the received end of Charlagmagne Tha God’s infamous, Donkey of the Day.

No one respects a sore winner, nor one that simply complains and hates on the success of others. There is no telling the outcome of Minaj’s actions, but as you can see it has not turned out well thus far.