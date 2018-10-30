Ice Cube to Release New Album ‘Everythangs Corrupt’ in December

There aren’t many figures in Hip-Hop history with the stature of Ice Cube. The storied West Coast legend will return to the game with the release of his Everythangs Corrupt album on December 7.

Cube broke the news on Instagram sharing the cover art of the album – a bloody hand holding on to hundred dollar bills. He refers to the album release date as “A day that will live in Infamy…”

View this post on Instagram December 7, 2018. A day that will live in Infamy… A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

Monday marked the anniversary of Death Certificate, which dropped over 25 years ago. Earlier this month, Cube celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of “Check Yo Self” becoming RIAA certified platinum.

The return to Rap for Cube brings him back from the Sports world where he celebrated a second successful Big 3 season.