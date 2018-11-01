The collabs coming from Casio G-SHOCK have been amazing lately, with virtual rock band Gorillaz, Sneaker Freaker and BAPE each giving us some pretty fly timepieces in the past month alone. Now, the latest one is alongside Nissan and taking design cues from the R35 GT-R sports car.

Using the DW-6900 as a base, the watch utilizes a “Godzilla” theme — the red and black hue more than likely borrows from the 2016 Japanese kaiju film Shin Godzilla — and also features tons of usable specs. Multicolor digital subdials and GT-R logos seen throughout compliment the design, and the EL backlight, full auto calendar, 12/24-hour display and signature shock resistance makes for a great wrist accessory that’s functional and fly at the same time.

Pick up the Nissan GT-R x G-SHOCK DW-6900 in the Nissan Japan online shop for a price that factors out to $162 USD. See more pics below: