For the times when you’re really on a gaudy wave in terms of personal style, a good fur coat — faux fur, of course! — will always add a touch of luxe to any look you’re trying to pull off. Reebok and Pyer Moss must’ve been feeling extra fly this season, as the two brands have come together for a furry-fresh coat that drops all the way down to the floor.

Arriving in an all-white color that looks angel-soft to the touch, this coat is definitely one of the standouts from the new Reebok By Pyer Moss AW18 Campaign. Signature Reebok branding is featured going down the back in a green font, and is accompanied by more text that shouts out the collab by reading, “By Pyer Moss, Autumn/Winter 2018-19” in red. The jacket isn’t completely white, though; red lining is included in addition to tonal stitching. We only recommend this one for the true style stompers out there, or at the very least ones who can keep their white garments extra crisp.

The Reebok by Pyer Moss Autumn/Winter 2018-19 Faux Fur Coat is currently available exclusively from SSENSE now for $600 USD. Here’s the real question though: are you bold enough to rock this much swag for the ultimate drip? Let us know over on Facebook and Twitter!