It’s no secret that BAPE’s Shark Hoodie is one of the brand’s most popular items — most people might even consider it to be the Japanese label’s signature piece. However, while we’ve seen in the form of colorful iterations in the past (i.e. the EA Sports collab), this fresh leather option is definitely a standout design.

The new leather Shark Hoodie Jacket opts for a classic all-black design, with the classic Shark motif done up with hints of grey to add details for the teeth, eyes, “WGM” lettering and “Tiger Camo” graphic shaped in the letter “a.” The signature Ape logo is in place on the bottom of the zipper, in addition to a star motif on the right sleeve and shiny tonal camo print on the inner lining for a fresh finish. A Bathing Ape always kills it with the vibrant swag, but it never hurts to tone it down from time to time. In this case, consider it perfect timing!

Cop the BAPE Shark Hoodie Leather Jacket right now for $1,799 USD at select A Bathing Ape retailers and online.