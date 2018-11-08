Reebok just gave sneakerheads a real treat today, introducing both the new Sole Fury silhouette and a new campaign to promote the sneaker with help from five trailblazing superstars from the worlds of Hip-Hop, Hollywood and even sports.

The new #SplitFrom activation from Reebok features ATL-bred rappers Lil Baby and Future, world-renowned boxer and martial artist Conor McGregor, Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks as they show us how the Sole Fury can take you from the stage to the street while still providing ultimate performance-ready qualities. From the 360° breathability and lightweight cushioning, all the way to the built-in Propulsion plate technology that helps stabilize your stride by eliminating the amount of compression on the foot overall, this is one tough shoe that only gets better with every forward step you take. So, whether you’re an aspiring rapper from the South, an actor from a hit fantastical TV series, or a braggadocios boxer that can even do damage in the UFC ring, the Sole Fury can easily be your go-to shoe.

Pick up the Reebok Sole Fury right now for $90 USD exclusively through Reebok stores, Champs Sports locations and online. Check out the #SplitFrom campaign in full below: