Words by: Symone Daniels

With their unapologetic and real way of tackling controversial topics its no surprise that Angela Yee, DJ Envy, and Charlamange Tha God, the host of the world’s most dangerous morning show, “The Breakfast Club,” has teamed up with The Gathering For Justice Organization to host the #Change4Change Radiothon The Gathering For Justice organization mission is to “eliminate racial equalities, social injustice, and child inceration.

In a statement, the executive director for The Gathering of Justice says Carmen Perez, “We truly appreciate the support of ‘The Breakfast Club’ and their listeners. This on-air fundraiser will help the Gathering For Justice continue its work changing the landscape of the criminal justice system and advocating for racial justice in our communities.”

Early donations are being expected by texting “change” to 52182 or online here.

The radiothon will be held on November 16, 2018, and aired live in more than 75 syndicated markets.

Now that’s how you do it for the culture.