Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir, affectionally referred to as The Wopsters, make up a Hip-Hop honeymoon story for the ages. They travel together, can always be found sitting courtside at basketball games together and most importantly know how to get fresh together.

The couple is now showing off their equally immense sense of style by, well, selling it via their new website WopstersCloset.com. Similar to Pusha T’s “streetwear purge” with Grailed earlier this year, The Wopsters Closet operates as a yard sale-style e-commerce experience. While none of the brands available are officially affiliated with the sale — Versace, Nike, Moschino and of course Gucci are just some of the high-price pieces these two have racked up — you can be sure that Mr. and Mrs. La Flare will definitely be lacing you in legit ‘fits. Good looking out fam!

The Wopsters Closet will be updated weekly with new stuff, but take a look at the 10 best items available to cop right now from Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s new online web shop:

Gucci Print Black Leather Messenger Bag Unisex – $1,200.00 USD

Tom Ford TF471 Sven Green/Black Sunglasses – $250.00 USD

Fendi White Logo Sock Sneakers Sz 13 – $599.00 USD

Fendi White/Black Logo Sock Boots Sz 38 – $850.00 USD

Nike Air Trainer SC High ATL 96 QS Atlanta Olympic Sz 12 – $499.00 USD

Christian Dior Black Gold Logo Diorevolution Sandals Sz 38 – $699.00 USD

Gucci Arley Tall Combat Black Leather Boots Sz 12 – $999.00 USD

Moschino Fast Food Leather Logo Belt Sz 38 – $299.00 USD

Versace Black 4265 Archived Collection Sunglasses – $350.00 USD

Givenchy Logo Print Hi Top Sneakers Sz 38 – $499.00 USD

Shop these and other items straight from the closet of Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir right now by heading over to WopstersCloset.com. Let us know what you’d like to see pop up on the site by hitting us up on our Facebook and Twitter!



Images: The Wopster’s Closet