One of the most anticipated moments of Nipsey Hussle’s “Celebration of Life” ceremony was when Snoop Dogg stepped on the stage to memorialize his friend.

Snoop opened up by calling him “My friend and my brother.” It was true, throughout the last week and a half, we have seen picture after picture of the two. Hanging. More than just gang affiliates, these two seem to be two “c’s” in a pod. Snoop quipped, “Everybody thinks we looked the same.” The West Coast dog-father explained what was most similar about the two was that they were tall, lanky, wore braids, claimed the same gang but most of all had kind spirits. He also said that the two of them were “Peace Advocates.”

His warmest regards were extended to Lauren London, Hussle’s fiancé. He said that he wanted to send his love to her and that she was Nip’s “Beloved Queen.”

Lauren and Nip reminded Snoop of him and his wife, Shanté Taylor. He called them “Black Excellence.”

He then acknowledge Hussle’s father for being a strong man and that he had to be proud of his son.

Snoop said to his father, “You may have lost a son, but you have picked up another son in me.”

Clearly overwhelmed, he turned his attention to Nipsey’s mother, Angel. Speaking for the Hip-Hop community in general, stated that we did not have the proper facilities to navigate the pain that we are feeling. However, Hussle’s mother not only gave us the tool to get through this today, but prepared other mother’s who may lose their children with a blueprint of strength to make it through.

Ending his memorial, he noted two times that Hussle passed him his cd. The first time he gave it, he simply asked for the elder rap OG to simply listen. Other rappers wanted to get put on, by Snoop asserts that all Hussle wanted was confirmation. Snoop did not listen to the cd. However, Hussle did not stop. He did not want a hand out, but wanted as noted before… “confirmation.” Hussle gave him a second cd. While rolling his weed on the disc, he decided to pop the music in. He proclaimed to the people with him, “Little cuz is hard!”

Hussle was hard. He was so hard that he had vision greater than even Snoop had at the time for himself. He wanted Snoop to build his own amusement park called Doggyland. Though Snoop never built it (because he could not wrap him mind around the idea), Hussle did. Snoop believed by buying his shopping center, he built his own.

Snoop turned and saluted Nipsey Hussle’s silver casket, one that was surrounded by hundreds and hundred of flowers. He stepped back to the mic and gave his final remarks:

“For God so loved the world, that he gave us a good crip, in the late great neighborhood Nip. Rest In Peace”