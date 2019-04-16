After agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is now the highest-paid player in the NFL.

News regarding the deal came early Tuesday morning after Wilson gave the Seahawks a deadline to bring him back on a new project. If no deal was reached, Wilson would explore options elsewhere with many eyes focusing the top-five quarterback to the New York Giants.

The extension also brings Wilson a $65 million extension, which he revealed to fans from bed with his wife Ciara.

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s new 4-year, $140 million extension (with a $65M signing bonus) makes him the highest-paid player in the #NFL. Also, announcing the deal from bed with @ciara is a hell of a flex. pic.twitter.com/3pxgTuFF1q — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) April 16, 2019

According to ESPN, the new deal will have Wilson under center through the 2023 season and also includes a no-trade clause.

“At the end of the day, my guy wants to live, work, thrive in Seattle,” Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers said Tuesday. “Loves this town and its fans. He compromised to stay here. I respect that.”