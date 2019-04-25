Nike’s sneaker of the moment is without a doubt the Air Max 720, mainly due to its innovative structure that allows for many cool colorways to be produced. As expected, the new “Fuel Orange” hue seen here is yet another example of why sneakerheads just can’t get enough of walking on the Swoosh’s most advanced Air unit yet.

The combination of vibrant orange and neutral grey throughout makes for an interesting pairing, literally creating a color contrast that goes from day to night. The signature wraparound midsole Air bubble brings in the translucent effect, which adds even more appeal and plays off the shiny synthetic upper rather well. Gradient hits on the side panel, medial ankle and lateral ankle add one final appeal on the colorway side, but the next-level construction on this shoe as a whole is enough to make it a standout Spring 2019 release.

Shop the Nike Air Max 720 “Fuel Orange” right now at select Nike retailers and online. More pics below: