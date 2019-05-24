The Drake vs. Milwaukee Bucks battle has recalled last year’s war of the 6ix God and Pusha T. During Game 5 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Bucks owner, was spotted courtside next to minority owner Aaron Rodgers in a t-shirt that had Pusha t’s face on it.

If you need a refresher, a representative for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer were not fans of Drake‘s “antics” from his courtside seat during the two home games the Raptors had. Taking the petty to the next level, the Pusha T tee made it to the sidelines.

Petty wars 😂 The daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner is sitting courtside wearing a Pusha T shirt. pic.twitter.com/yP2uZILKER — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 24, 2019

Drake was nowhere near the arena in Milwaukee, instead, he posted up at the Jurassic Park fan area outside of Toronto’s Scotiabank arena with OVO to cheer on the team.

Behind a monster effort from Kawhi Leonard in the fourth quarter, the Raptors pulled out the win and go up 3-2 in the series. They now have the opportunity to send the Bucks packing from their home court.

Drake acknowledged the t-shirt on Instagram by stating he will still send Edens tickets to OVO Fest. Then he switched his IG profile picture to a photo of her. Troll God got the last laugh on and off the court.

Game 6 is on Saturday.