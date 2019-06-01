Over the past week, Meek Mill and the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas had a rift after they refused to allow him onto their property. Meek was not allowed to entire the Marquee Dayclub on May 25, which prompted a social media post from the Championships rapper blasting their actions, eventually followed by legal action for perceived racial discrimination.

Now, the Cosmopolitan has issued a formal statement to Meek over the issue.

“The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment. We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort.”

HipHopDX was able to disclose the letter attorney Joe Tacopina sent to the hotel, which reads:

“Your hotel’s failure to provide a reason for singling our Mr. Williams [Meek Mill] is incredibly telling. In short, we have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture and skin color.

Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages.”