Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of her New Baby Boy, Psalm West

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of her New Baby Boy, Psalm West

Kim Kardashian hopped on Twitter today and gave the world a first look at her second son with Kanye West, Psalm West.

She posted the image of his precious face while he slept. “Psalm Ye,” the caption read.

Psalm Ye pic.twitter.com/DNou1CNzvU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 10, 2019

Psalm was delivered via surrogate on May 10th. He is the youngest of four siblings including North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. A month before Psalm West was born, Kim and Ye celebrated with a CBD-themed baby shower.

The couple announced that they were expecting their fourth child at the top of the year. Psalm is their second child via surrogate because Kim had high risk pregnancies with North and Saint.

The day he was born, Kim tweeted that he was “perfect.” She added, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”