Jordan Brand is debuting a new line of sportswear built to withstand the conditions of an active lifestyle at all points throughout the year. To help spearhead the new 23 Engineered campaign, MJ’s namesake imprint tapped Neymar, Nigel Sylvester, and Karrueche Tran to show us how it all looks in motion.

Each piece was created to include aspects of fit, form and function, ultimately creating the perfect set of activewear. Some pieces offer the lightweight warmth for the fall and winter, whereas layering pieces make good for spring and pieces with more breathability work best for the current summer months. Hoodies, compression tights, performance bras, joggers, headwear and shorts are just some of the options included, and the contrasting color palette makes it easy to pair with the latest JB footwear styles as well. This is seen vividly through the lookbook models, which in addition to Karrueche, Nigel and Neymar includes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore, famous Hip-Hop dancing duo Les Twins and rising pop singer QUIÑ.

The Jordan Brand 23 Engineered collection arrives in July. Get a closer look below: