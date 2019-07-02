Just yesterday Lil Nas X confirmed that he was a gay man and now he may have his first Hip-Hop bae.

Miami native Bobby Lytes must have had his eyes locked on the Internet during Pride Day and saw the “Old Town Road” rapper’s announcement. For Man Crush Monday, Lytes put up a freaky jumper to see if X would bite.

 

#MCM ❤️🤷🏽‍♂️ somebody tell Lil NasX I’m tryna riiiiidee till I can’t no more!

No word from Lil Nas in response, but he did let us know that “Old Town Road” is not about anything sexual, instead, legit about horses.