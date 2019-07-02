Bobby Lytes Uses ‘Old Town Road’ Lyrics to Flirt With Lil Nas X on Instagram

Just yesterday Lil Nas X confirmed that he was a gay man and now he may have his first Hip-Hop bae.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Miami native Bobby Lytes must have had his eyes locked on the Internet during Pride Day and saw the “Old Town Road” rapper’s announcement. For Man Crush Monday, Lytes put up a freaky jumper to see if X would bite.

No word from Lil Nas in response, but he did let us know that “Old Town Road” is not about anything sexual, instead, legit about horses.