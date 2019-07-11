It appears Tekashi 6ix9ine is working to secure some level of freedom or at the minimum an easier sentence in his federal case by hiring Alex Spiro. If that name seems familiar, he is the attorney used by Roc Nation and assisted 21 Savage after being apprehended by ICE back in February.

The news circulated the Hip-Hop community over the past couple of days and got to Snoop Dogg who made his feelings known about 6ix9ine reportedly turning informant: “Let that [rat] Rot G code.”

In the comments of the above post, Waka Flocka echoed the sentiments of Snoop, while many of the fans of Tekashi supported his decision to snitch.

6ix9ine’s former manager, Shotti, also echoed the sentiments of Snoop in a previous video.

“He broke every code and every rule out this motherf***er. He’s an ungrateful rat bastard, man,” said Shotti.

Boosie and Bobby Shmurda also have condemned the actions of 6ix9ine since his arrest.