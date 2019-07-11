Many would do anything to get their hands on some of the rarest sneakers to ever drop, and now Stadium Goods is making that dream a little bit more attainable thanks to a new auction activation with help from Sotheby’s.

Starting today and running until July 23, the “Ultimate Sneaker Collection Auction” will give sneakerheads the chance to bid on 100 of the most hard-to-find, extremely hyped sneakers of all time. It’s not just limited to new gems like Pharrell’s super rare Chanel x adidas NMD Hu TR that he customized exclusively for Karl Lagerfeld, either; this unique shopping experience even takes us all the way back to the ’70s with the Handmade Nike “Moon Shoe” (seen above) that was created for runners in the 1972 Olympic Trials and is considered to be one of the rarest kicks ever made. Other standouts, all curated from Stadium Goods’ legendary Trophy Case, include the 2011 & 2016 limited releases of the Back to the Future II-inspired Nike Mags and Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 4 ‘Family & Friends’ collection, which will come as a lot of five colorways.

The Stadium Goods x Sothebys ‘Ultimate Sneaker Collection Auction’ is accessible via Sothebys.com, and those that just want to check out some dope sneakers can see the collection on display over at Sothebys New York Galleries (1334 York Ave) starting today until July 23rd. Happy bidding!