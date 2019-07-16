We all know that President Barack Obama was a better president than the current POTUS, Donald Trump. However, you may not know why. Well… The internet goes undefeated again with the hashtags #ObamaWasBetterAt. Check out 10 of our favorite reasons why 44 was just better than 45.
He was better with little children.
#ObamaWasBetterAt Not terrifying the shit out of children pic.twitter.com/dQr6CRljnS
— MyNameIsntImportant (@MyNameIsntImpo8) July 16, 2019
He was better at being a husband.
#ObamaWasBetterAt showing his wife some love and respect instead of ignoring her. pic.twitter.com/19DwsLkHt6
— Josly Ngoma (@josly_ngoma) July 16, 2019
He was a better diplomat.
#ObamaWasBetterAt being respected by the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/q2DnleQHCc
— Beth (@Beth08786255) July 16, 2019
He was better at being a nice person.
#ObamaWasBetterAt being respectful of those who didn’t agree with him pic.twitter.com/qOUoenDpoT
— Khary Penebaker, Fx (@kharyp) July 16, 2019
He was a better dad.
#ObamaWasBetterAt Not being creepy with his daughter pic.twitter.com/vtYKPZLHl4
— Common Sense (@Yakub30585) July 16, 2019
He was a better at making people smile.
When the U.S. was HURTING, Our President was HURTING #ObamaWasBetterAt UNITING US TOGETHER as a NATION, NOT dividing US! pic.twitter.com/FF731ONprU
— Cheny 🥰 (@chenysan_15) July 16, 2019
He was better at catching the real bad guys.
#ObamaWasBetterAt catching the bad guys to Making America Safer 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hEJCkoYGbX
— mary parker (@respectful) July 16, 2019
He was better at bringing people together.
He was a better dresser.
#ObamaWasBetterAt getting fits off. pic.twitter.com/CXvxoPdtEA
— HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) July 16, 2019
He was just better!
#ObamaWasBetterAt….basically EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/xzsPnWVz9W
— ESSENCE (@Essence) July 16, 2019