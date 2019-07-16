We all know that President Barack Obama was a better president than the current POTUS, Donald Trump. However, you may not know why. Well… The internet goes undefeated again with the hashtags #ObamaWasBetterAt. Check out 10 of our favorite reasons why 44 was just better than 45.

He was better with little children.

He was better at being a husband.

He was a better diplomat. 

He was better at being a nice person.

He was a better dad.

He was a better at making people smile.

He was better at catching the real bad guys.

He was better at bringing people together.

He was a better dresser.

He was just better!

 