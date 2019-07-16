We all know that President Barack Obama was a better president than the current POTUS, Donald Trump. However, you may not know why. Well… The internet goes undefeated again with the hashtags #ObamaWasBetterAt. Check out 10 of our favorite reasons why 44 was just better than 45.

He was better with little children.

#ObamaWasBetterAt Not terrifying the shit out of children pic.twitter.com/dQr6CRljnS — MyNameIsntImportant (@MyNameIsntImpo8) July 16, 2019

He was better at being a husband.

#ObamaWasBetterAt showing his wife some love and respect instead of ignoring her. pic.twitter.com/19DwsLkHt6 — Josly Ngoma (@josly_ngoma) July 16, 2019

He was a better diplomat.

#ObamaWasBetterAt being respected by the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/q2DnleQHCc — Beth (@Beth08786255) July 16, 2019

He was better at being a nice person.

#ObamaWasBetterAt being respectful of those who didn’t agree with him pic.twitter.com/qOUoenDpoT — Khary Penebaker, Fx (@kharyp) July 16, 2019

He was a better dad.

#ObamaWasBetterAt Not being creepy with his daughter pic.twitter.com/vtYKPZLHl4 — Common Sense (@Yakub30585) July 16, 2019

He was a better at making people smile.

When the U.S. was HURTING, Our President was HURTING #ObamaWasBetterAt UNITING US TOGETHER as a NATION, NOT dividing US! pic.twitter.com/FF731ONprU — Cheny 🥰 (@chenysan_15) July 16, 2019

He was better at catching the real bad guys.

#ObamaWasBetterAt catching the bad guys to Making America Safer 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hEJCkoYGbX — mary parker (@respectful) July 16, 2019

He was better at bringing people together.

When the U.S. was HURTING, Our President was HURTING #ObamaWasBetterAt UNITING US TOGETHER as a NATION, NOT dividing US! pic.twitter.com/FF731ONprU — Cheny 🥰 (@chenysan_15) July 16, 2019

He was a better dresser.

He was just better!