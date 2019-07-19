It seems that Donald Trump’s African-Americans are out here working hard on behalf of A$AP Rocky. Well at least one of them… Kanye West.

As reported by The Source magazine earlier this week, Kimye (Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West) reached out to President Donald Trump to help get A$AP Rocky out. Earlier this month, the Harlem rapper was arrested in Sweden for allegedly assaulting a man in the country.

While honoring the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, in the Oval Office, the POTUS told reporters that he will be reaching out to “friends of his” in Sweden to help get Rocky out of jail.

“We are going to be calling and talking to them, we’ve already started. And many, many members of the African-American community have called me, friends of mine, and said, could you help,” said Trump. “I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky. But I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African-American community in this country. And when I say African-American, I think I can really say from everyone in this country, ’cuz we’re all one. I have been called by so many people asking me to help A$AP Rocky.”

No one knows if Trump is serious… but it would be great for him to pull his strings to get the rapper back. However, is this a distraction or is he really serious?