The NBA truly never sleeps. The 2019-2020 NBA season is still two months away, however, we already know who will lace up their sneakers and hit the hardwood on both opening night and Christmas Day: LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Zion Williamson. Shams Charania of The Athletic hit Twitter and revealed the opening night double-header includes Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers to kick off the next wave of the battle of Los Angeles. The other game will be the world champion Toronto Raptors taking on presumptive rookie of the year Zion Williamson and the new-look New Orleans Pelicans.

Expected opening night of 2019-20 NBA season: Oct. 22, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Planned games for opening night: Los Angeles Lakers/LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors/New Orleans Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2019

Going further down the NBA road and checking in on Christmas the Clippers and Lakers will run it back, but the Raptors and Pelicans will have different opponents. ESPN details after the gifts are opened you can see the Raptors take on the Boston Celtics in Toronto, while the Pelicans will travel to the Denver Nuggets. The other two games of the five will be the Houston Rockets taking on the Golden State Warriors at the new Chase Arena and the Milwaukee Bucks traveling to the Philadelphia 76ers.