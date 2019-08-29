Trey Songz has bought diapers for a fan through a direct message. A fan had slid in his DMs, a shot in the dark, and asked if he could buy some diapers for her baby, and with no hesitation, Songz instantly helped the young lady by asking where to send it to.

Well, he promised the request, and a few days later she had gotten a surprise in the mail with a few boxes of Pampers diapers at her doorstep.

Trey is buying diapers for his own family’s use these days, earlier this year he announced the arrival of his son Noah. Many fans were eager to find out if it is true or not. But with Songz making the post, it was true!

Can we get off his back about the “Big Rich Town” switch now?