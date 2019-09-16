Post Malone Gets Second No. 1 Album with ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

The official numbers are in and Post Malone will debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding. The latest release from Posty is the second-biggest week for an album, following Taylor Swift’s Lover.

Hollywood’s Bleeding opens with 489,000 equivalent album units according to Nielsen Music. of the 289,000, 200,000 were of traditional album sales.

The new album had 365.4 million streams for the songs in the first week, marking it as the biggest streaming week for an album in 2019.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is the second No. 1 album for Malone, following 2018’s beerbongs & bentleys, which made its debut at 461,000.

Post Malone’s album and Taylor Swift’s Lover are both released via Republic Records. Billboard details the label boast the four biggest weeks for an album in 2019. Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins (414,000) and Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next (360,000) are the other two.