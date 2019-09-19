Photo by Dan GarciaTravis Scott Cops $1.6 Million G-Wagon Shawn Grant September 19, 2019 Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Next time you see Travis Scott pull up somewhere there will be no confusion if it will be someone else because he will be in a $1.6 million G-Wagon. The Maybach-outfitted Mercedes Benz G-Wagon is one of 99 that is ever made, purchasing the car from exotic car dealer Obi Okeke, known by many as Dr. Bugatti. The G-Wagon was delivered in white before Scott took the customization further and made it Brown. You can check it all out below. View this post on Instagram 🛹🛹 A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Sep 14, 2019 at 5:11pm PDT View this post on Instagram MAYBACH DROP G650 TOP LANDAULET’ 1 of 99 #built #for #the #world #maybach #maybachg650landaulet #us #maybachlandaulet #mercedesmaybach #hypebeast #happysunday #sunnysunday #maybachg650 #bugatti #koenigsegg #rollsroyce #lamborghini #ferrari #veryron #chiron #centodieci #worldwide #bentley #doctorbugatti #knowwhotocall A post shared by Obi Okeke Aka Doctor Bugatti (@doctorbugatti) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:17am PDT