The latest in a line of never-ending reboots is the classic 1992 fighting game Mortal Kombat, a franchise so successful that it’s spawned two feature films, a straight-to-VHS animated film, an animated series and a live-action television show amongst other media. Now, it’s looking like the popular beat-em-up is getting yet another revival for a new generation that’s set to arrive in less than two years.

The cast of the movie Mortal Kombat (2021) met in Australia. Filming begins next week. pic.twitter.com/QOmfGmw0WN — Skarlet Golpista (@PocKaloteira) September 8, 2019

It’s not really a surprise that this remake is happening, especially at this current time when everything from the ’90s is for some reason being reimagined for the Digital Age. In addition to the series still going strong in the gaming world, with Mortal Kombat 11 being released back in April, the movie side of the franchise definitely could use a refresh. Although the OG Mortal Kombat film from 1995 killed at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing video game film adaptations of all time, its sequel, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, was universally panned and currently has a 2% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

So, now that you have the background info, here’s the official cast for the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot according to Bloody Disgusting:

Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame) as Scorpion

Chin Han (Ghost in the Shell) as Shang Tsun

Joe Taslim (Star Trek Beyond) as Sub-Zero

Jessica McNamee (The Meg) as Sonya Blade

Josh Lawson (Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues) as Kano

Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as Liu Kang

Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) as Jax

Tadanobu Asano (Thor: Ragnarok) as Raiden

Sisi Stringer (her first major role) as Mileena.

Lewis Tan (Wu Assassins) is playing an unknown leading character.

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema, with Simon McQuoidin making his directorial debut and Greg Russo penning his first feature film-length script. Production will be handled by James Wan, who’s also producing the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot as well.

Mortal Kombat is slated for a March 5, 2021 release date and will have a “R” rating as confirmed by Bloody Disgusting. You know what that means — Fatalities!