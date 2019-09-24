Words by Jessica Dupree

Former model and sex slave of late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein seeks justice and asks courts to investigate and prosecute enablers who worked alongside the disgraced billionaire in his sex slavery operation.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sarah Ransome told reporters that she was recaptured by thugs after reaching a breaking point following 5 months of sexual abuse. The abuse is said to have taken place at Epstein’s Virgin Islands Caribbean estate where she unsuccessfully attempted to escape through shark-infested waters on a quad bike.

“I had been raped three times that day. A shark would have been my best friend at that point …” she told Daily Telegraph. Ransome also talked about a time when she was on an airplane and Epstein had sex openly on a bed – in front of everyone. Although most people were asleep she saw this as a sign that his charming, charismatic ways were more manipulative than genuine in nature.

Ransome filed a lawsuit last December against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged pimp. The lawsuit was later settled out of court. As one of twenty-four women who came forth with a testimony of Epstein’s sexual abuse and sex slave operations, she seeks prosecution and wants everyone involved to be held accountable.

On August 10thof this year, Epstein committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell.