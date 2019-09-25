DaBaby Set to Release ‘Kirk’ Album featuring Chance the Rapper, Migos and more

Friday, DaBaby will bring his new album, Kirk, on the heels of his “Intro” release that has the game buzzing.

“Times up. #KIRK THIS FRIDAY. Available For Pre-Order NOW,” the North Carolina rapper penned on Instagram.

The album will bring in a solid list of features for collaborations including Migos, Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo, YK Osiris and more.

You can check out the announcement and cover art below and be on the lookout for the album on this Friday, September 27.