Atlanta rapper Mulatto wants us to “See Sum” in her new set of visuals. Directed by Terrius Mykel, Mulatto shows us how she is the ring leader of baddies. Flexing her rap skills, Mulatto dominates both men and women who aren’t abiding by her rules.

You may be familiar with Mulatto after being on on Jermaine Dupri’s, The Rap Game, which she won with and jump-started her career. She made a name by being the “B*tch From The Souf” and you can stream her new EP, Big Latto, across all platforms.

Peep the visual below.