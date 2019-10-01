Mathew Knowles has reportedly been diagnosed with breast cancer and he’s opening up about it for the first time on Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear how long he has been battling the illness but we will learn more soon.

Less than 1 percent of breast cancer cases involve men but they usually effect men between the ages of 60-70, and Knowles is 67.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the mortality rate for men is higher than it is for female patients. Additionally, the average age for Black male patients with breast cancer is 63.

October also marks breast cancer awareness month and this will be the perfect opportunity to raise awareness about the rare diagnosis.

Tune in to Good Morning America tomorrow morning as Mathew Knowles is supposed to drop a bombshell.