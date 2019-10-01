Uncle Luke is not finished dragging the NFL and JAY-Z for the 2020 Superbowl halftime performance.

The Miami rapper did an interview with TMZ saying that the league is failing at their attempt to tackle systematic racism.

“[The NFL is] basically showing that, ‘Aye look, let me go get a token black guy, throw him out there, say we’re dealing with systemic racism and say we’re having him involved with the entertainment,” Luke began. “It specifically said that JAY-Z would be involved with the systemic racism and the entertainment. Right now, that’s an F.”

He doubled down on his statement and basically said it was Jigga’s duty to offer more inclusitivity through his new, controversial partnership.

“If they did this and you were at the table… then JAY-Z should have put in his resignation at that point,” Luke said. “If he does not resign or they don’t make this right then [the NFL] is actually using him.”

Uncle Luke’s rants began last week when he penned an article for the Miami News Times criticizing Hov and the NFL for choosing Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform over Miami natives like Rick Ross, Pitbull, and others.

The Hip Hop legend also uploaded a video on Instagram to support his editorial piece, saying the Brooklyn mogul violated G code.