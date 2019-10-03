Desiigner is over his label situation at Kanye West’s G.OO.D. Music and is asking for his release.

FREE ME FROM THIS LABLE ￼ — Desiigner (@LifeOfDesiigner) October 2, 2019

According to Complex, this is his latest call to get out of Yeezy’s house after being delayed on shooting a music video. ”I really be making the plays here I swear,” Desiigner wrote on Twitter. “I swear thanks to everybody that fuck wit me cause alot of people are funny in this industry.”

In additional cases in the past, Desiigner has been critical of his role within the label. He was first signed in 2016 after his viral hit “Panda” took off. He has been released his New English mixtape in 2016 and L.O.D. EP in 2018.

So far there has been no traction in being freed so his efforts may fall short.