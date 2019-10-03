Gang Starr has followed up the release of their new single “Family And Loyalty” featuring J. Cole with a new emotionally-charged five-minute visual montage to the late great GURU.

The track features many video snippets and photo stills of GURU with family, solo and with DJ Premier since the late 1980s up until the 2000s, painting a very vivid picture of the legacy GURU has left in hip hop and beyond. Directed by the legend that is Fab 5 Freddy, the new track perfectly complements the visuals and it capped off with a rare feature verse from the always impeccable J.Cole.

With a strong feature throughout the film clip from GURU’s son Keith Casim, the visuals have that classic Gang Starr feel with a modern, unique twist.

With now nine years passing since the unfortunate untimely passing of the legendary Guru at only 48 years old from cancer following a heart attack in 2010, new Gang Starr music comes as a relative surprise and this offering only further cements the groups legacy as one of the finest duos ever. The pairing of J. Cole is somewhat of a dream match-up not thought possible and Cole has since stated that this will be his last feature guest verse for a while. Gang Starr released a string of classic albums from 1989 to 2003, with their sound encapsulating the ever-popular Golden Era of 90’s hip hop and is still on high rotation to today. Tracks including “Mass Appeal”, “Full Clip”, “Skills”, “Step In The Arena” amongst dozens more are seminal hip hop classics whose legacy will live on forever and have helped shape hip-hop in its entirety.

Hip Hop is thankful to DJ Premier and GURU’s family that has allowed his name to live on in 2019, be sure to keep updated as further Gang Starr music is reportedly in the works at the moment. Stay tuned to TheSource.com for further updates as they develop.