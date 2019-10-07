Ja Rule Takes Fat Joe on His First Flight… and It’s To Africa and He Get’s Kidnapped

Fat Joe already told us that he was Black. He went even further by telling us that he has been to The Motherland several times. But did you ever wonder who took him to Africa for the first time?

Well, Ja Rule spilled the beans on Angie Martinez’ hit show, Untold Stories of Hip-Hop.

On the second episode of the new series, Ja Rule talks about getting Fat Joe to take a flight to Africa and how nervous the “Lean Back” rap star was.

Here is the connection. Ja Rule is probably the Forrest Gump of rap music, knowing everyone and being everywhere. Ja explains:

“You know what… I felt like I was a part of Terror Squad with Fat Joe. Me and Fat Joe got the craziest stories. I took Fat Joe on his first flying expedition ever.”

Angie breaks on in disbelief! “Did you???”

“Joe never used to fly. He never ever used to fly. So… this is how I got him on the plane. It was after the “What’s Luv?” record (such a big record)…. Such a big record for Joe. I travel. I don’t have no trouble getting on planes. So I am going abroad, and I am hearing the record crazy. Everywhere. And I am going over there getting my bag. I swear to God. I made great money on tour that year. I said ‘Yo… you got to start moving around. Cause you will get so much money.'” “I don’t know if you understand the magnitude of this record. It is bigger than your other records. The record is global, it is everywhere. I said ‘Yo… I got a gig going to Africa.’ “

Irv Gotti cuts in and says that “Africa pays the bills for Rule. Every year, he goes to Africa at least five to ten times, and has been fro the last 15 years. They just love him. They just love Ja in Africa.”

Angie again in disbelief says, “So you want to take Joe on his first… all the way to flight to Africa.”

Ja laughs, “His first flight is a long one.”

“So I got a gig going to Africa. I said ‘Crazy, crazy bag. But you got to get on the plane.’ So I told him how much money he was going to make off this one trip. Crack said ‘Ok, Rule. I’ll get on a plane for that1′”

After laughing a laugh only rich dudes from Queens laugh, full of comfort and not obnoxious at all, he continues:

“I was late to the airport that day… so he is calling me like ‘Ruuuule, where you at? I’m not getting on this plane unless you getting on this plane.’ I am like ‘Crack I am on my way. I am late.’ “

Angie asks, “So you are aware that this is his first flight?”

“So I get to the plane. I go… here we go. Joe was a little nervous. He get into… he got it.”

This is where everything takes a crazy turn. Ja Rule and Fat Joe meets a guy in Africa that kidnaps them… and this is the same guy that kidnapped DMX.

Fat Joe is now at home flying and going back to the roots.

“All the music is African: Brazilian music, Dominican Music. Spanish Drums. All the music African music.” Fat Joe declared to Hot 97’s Ebro. “You getting on the Afrobeat now. I been in Africa. They been doing that.”

“Even in Puerto Rico when you go to Caribbean… Let’s speak about Latinos not being Black,” Joe said. “Latinos are Black. In Cuba, at one time, there was eight million Cubans. Five million, unfortunately, were slaves. Three million were actual Cubans, and they integrated and had babies. Same thing with Puerto Rico when you go to Loíza. And when you talk about Santeria, that came from the motherland Africa. Sometimes, Latinos may even identify themselves with African and Black culture more than Black people. This ain’t no crazy thing. Fat Joe ain’t on crack. He know what he talking about.”