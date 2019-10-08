The BET 2019 Hip-Hop Awards aired tonight and Iman Shumpert proved he’s skilled on and off the court. The 2016 NBA Championship winner blazed this years contemporary cypher alongside Kash Doll, IDK, Travis Thompson and King Los.

The cyphers aired during the infamous award show is a highlight for hip hop heads and rap fanatics. Just last week Damian Lillard and Shaquille O’Neal debated about who was held the title of the hottest NBA rapper. Looks like we just added another contender—Iman Shumpert.

While every MC brought the heat this year in the much talked about annual event, Iman began trending on Twitter after his lethal bars.

Check out the contemporary cypher below!