Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. was injured in a car crash early Thursday morning in his hometown of Texas. According to reports, Spence Jr. was speeding in a Ferrari near I-30 in Dallas around 3 a.m. when the car hit the median, flipped over and ejected the world-class boxer from the vehicle.

Reports have not revealed whether or not Spence Jr. was driving the vehicle. The Desoto born fighter who won his late September match against Shawn Porter to remain undefeated was hospitalized from the accident but is expected to survive according to a local CBS News report. Spence was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Followers on social media sent well wishes to the famed fighter and prayers for a full recovery.

