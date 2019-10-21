Following news that Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz is set to play Catwoman in the upcoming film The Batman, it now looks like another leading lady in Black Hollywood is joining the superhero film circuit now that Naomie Harris is being eyed to star as Spider-Man villain Shriek in Sony’s Venom 2 sequel.

#Venom2: Naomie Harris eyed to play villain Shriek opposite Tom Hardy (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/IUTR8Xjwml — Variety (@Variety) October 18, 2019

Variety exclusively reports that Harris is “in talks” as of now, but with Andy Serkis in the director’s chair plus Woody Harrelson and Tom Hardy both set to reprise their roles, it seems highly possible that confirmation will soon come. Shriek and Carnage are common love interests in the comic, possibly reuniting the chemistry that Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson shared on the set of their co-starring 2004 film After the Sunset.

Here’s the most up-to-date info that Variety is reporting on the film so far:

Sony recently dated an untitled Marvel sequel for October 2020, which superhero enthusiasts are speculating is “Venom 2,” possibly giving it the same release date as its predecessor. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal will return as producers, alongside Hutch Parker. Kelly Marcel is penning the script.

Harris won’t be the only lady holding it down for the cast if she decides to officially join on, as Michelle Williams will also reportedly return as well.

Sony has yet to confirm an official release date for Venom 2, but it’s projected to premiere in October 2020 based off rumors. We’ll keep you all updated with the facts, but let us know if you think Naomie Harris is a good choice for Shriek by sounding off over on Facebook and Twitter!