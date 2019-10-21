Suge Knight is showing that he has a lot of trust in Ray J. The former head of Death Row Records has signed over his life right to the Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood star.

TMZ spoke with sources close to Knight who state Ray J has received the signature, with the belief he will make the right decisions with Suge’s story to make money for him and his family while incarcerated.

The possible projects that have been entrusted to Ray J include film, TV, book publications and more. Knight and Ray J are stated to have a friendship that spans decades.

Currently, a documentary for Knight and Death Row Records is being developed, another one on Tupac Shakur and ambitions to bring the label back. However, a relaunch of the label would require additional investors.

Knight is currently behind bars serving time on a 28-year plea deal for his murder case. While his sentence nearly touches three decades, Knight could be out in a little over one due to time served and prison overcrowding.