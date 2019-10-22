At the tender age of 32, Kato has produced for multiple artists such as Joyner Lucas, Wu-Tang Clan, Tory Lanez, B.o.B, Rock City, K Camp, Denzel Curry, Jarren Benton, and Hopsin, to name a few. As he climbed to notoriety charts in his field, he made it his purpose to take spread the knowledge.

Kato launched Sound Advice at the top of the year and it’s already projected to be a six-figure business by year-end. The company is designed to give emerging Artists, Producers and Songwriters unbiased feedback on their music, as well as advice on the music business and entrepreneurship. The company grew exponentially because those in Kato’s position usually don’t help others. He coaches both in-person and online all while sharing courtesy tips via social media where he has built his brand of nearly 200,000 supporters.

Kato just announced the Sound Advice tour which will kick off October 4th in Miami, FL and hit over 20 major cities including Toronto and London. The tour will allow Songwriters to get in the studio with him and cultivate a unique experience. In addition to that he’ll also be featured at A3C Hip-Hop Festival this year, while working on new music with some new artists he discovered through Instagram. Kato has coached over 500 students, and counting. He watched his students and mentees quit their jobs to pursue music full-time and receive their very first placements and credits with major artists. The success rate is what keeps him going as well as what inspired the tour.

Hailing from the parents of South Korean Immigrants, Kato didn’t start taking music seriously until later in his career. It was always a passion for him but he knew it wouldn’t meet his parents expectations. Early on, his dad put him in drum lessons and he was a band kid throughout high school. He fell in love with music at a very young age but it was viewed as more of a hobby than a career. It wasn’t until he left home for college and discovered he could make his love for production and making music a reality.