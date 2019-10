Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ is Officially Available

After three false starts, press trips to Zane Lowe, Jimmy Kimmel and Big Boy’s Neighborhood, and a firestorm of tweets directed at his Twitter account, Kanye West’s Jesus is King is now available.

The 11 track album features the Sunday Service Choir, Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons, Fred Hammond, Clipse, and Kenny G.

You can press play and see what a Gospel experience from Kanye West is like below.