The NYPD is on blast as a dozen cops and a group of teenagers were caught on video brawling in a Brooklyn subway station. Video shows two officers police officers viciously punching two teens in the face.

Five people were arrested after a 2:20 a.m. brawl at the Jay Street-MetroTech in Brooklyn. Police responded to reports of a fight on Jay Street that later spilled into the transit station.

The video starts with officers trying to handcuff one suspect while others began to intervene. While one of the teens records a female officer can be heard telling the teen to ‘put his phone away’.

One officer reacts by running up and punching one of the teens in the face causing an outburst from the crowd and another officer a different officer is seen doing the same to another teen.

Among those arrested in the aftermath of the incident was a 15-year-old boy accused of slugging an officer. He was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Also a 16-year-old girl was charged with reckless endangerment, and three 18-year-olds who were charged with resisting arrest.

No reports have been made about the NYPD’s conduct in the matter.