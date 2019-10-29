Even the lookalikes can get it!

A 14-year old girl was charged with assault in Naples, Florida after she punched a man who was dressed as Donald Trump while he waited in line to enter the Naples Haunted Gross House over the weekend. Her friends allegedly recorded the incident, according to USA Today.

The teenager punched the man, who was with his family, who asked her why did she punch him before alerting authorities.

The girl and her parents were questioned by Collier County deputies and while interviewing them, a woman who claimed to be a Collier County School system employee said the incident was posted on Instagram.

One of the deputies reportedly told the family that due to the nature of the crime and “that the sole motivation was to strike ‘Trump’,” investigators may follow up with them.