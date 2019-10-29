Chicago is one of the best examples that “Sport Changes Everything” and Nike showed the impact of sports culture on the city by creating a Pop-Up “Chicago-Style” diner on the city’s near West Side.

Nike Chicago took over Lulu’s Hot Dogs located at 1000 S. Leavitt, transitioning the space into Nike’s World Famous Chicago Style. The development of the space is bringing the diner that appears in the “Chicago-Style” campaign to life. Inside you will find memorabilia that highlights the iconic sports figures that over decades have made Chicago a championship city. Pieces include Michael Jordan’s jersey, Scottie Pippen’s warm-up jacket from the NBA Finals, Khalil Mack’s jersey and a ton more.

At the opening of the space, Nike celebrated three rising athletes in the community that is making sure that they are doing their part to assist in “What Chicago’s Famous For.”

Highlighted was Mckinley Nelson, a former area prep basketball player who is now using the sport to change the lives of students, Monyett Crump who is aiming to transition the city into a mecca of dance and Ixhelt Gonzalez who is a member of USA Wheelchair basketball team and thrives off competition.

The “Chicago-Style” pop-up diner will be the location for viewing parties, meet and greet events and more. The space is open until Nov. 4. You can view images from inside below and learn more about the pop-up here.