The Toronto Raptors are still receiving gifts to celebrate their 2019 NBA Championship. The team already has the biggest championship rings in the history of the NBA, but are now getting custom bomber jackets, provided by non-other than Drake.

The 6ix God supplied custom jackets for every member of the squad and highlighted the name of who the jacket belonged to in gold. The jacket has both the U.S. and Canadian flags, the raptor holding on to the trophy and “The Best in the World” embroidered on the back.

Check out the design courtesy of Drake and the Raptors below.