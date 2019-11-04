By: Dylan Kemp

A week after its release, Billboard announced that Kanye West’s 9th studio album, Jesus Is King, debuted at number 1 on the top 200 chart. Not only is this West’s ninth consecutive Billboard-topping album, but this also makes him one of the only artists to have nine consecutive number 1 albums as well.

Despite its delays and Kanye being embroiled in controversy, like always, the album racked up 196.9 million on-demand audio streams. This is the equivalent to 264,000 album units, of which 109,000 were pure album sales. The numbers for JIK are slightly higher than that of West’s previous effort, Ye, which only brought in 208,000 equivalent album units and 85,000 in pure album sales.

Jesus Is King debuting at number 1 makes Kanye the only artist, other than Eminem, to have nine consecutive number 1 albums. However, both rappers are behind Jay Z, who has 14 consecutive number 1 albums.

The release of the album was accompanied by a short IMAX film of the same name that had also racked in a little over a million dollars in its limited first-weekend release.

We guess Kanye isn’t canceled after all.