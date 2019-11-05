President Trump has been feeling his sports lately. According to news reports, Trump plans to attend the LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide College Football game on Saturday. The two top-ranked teams are battling for what is shaping up to be the biggest game of the regular season.

This will be Trump’s third major sports event that he attends in the past 3 weeks. Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series when it came to Washington D.C. and just last week attended Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden.

Trump’s reception was different at his two previous events. At the World Series, Trump was booed by baseball fans and there were even chants of “lock him up.” At UFC 244 in New York City, there was a mix of cheers and boos from UFC fans.

This trip will probably be a lot different from the game being hosted in the deep-red state of Alabama. More than likely Trump’s reception will be a lot better when he is introduced to the game.

LSU and Alabama are the #1 and #2 ranked teams in the nation respectively. Alabama is currently without their NFL bound Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa who is a game-time decision for Saturday’s big game.