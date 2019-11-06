College basketball opened the 2019-2020 season last night, and the name that keeps coming up is Tyrese Maxey. Maxey, the Freshman Guard for the Kentucky Wildcats went off in last night’s game against Michigan State dropping 26 points 3 of which came in the final minute of play to put the dagger in the Spartans. The Wildcats beat the Spartans 69-62 in the first upset of the season.

With the former Wildcat John Wall in attendance, Maxey broke a Kentucky record under coach John Calipari for the most points in a debut. The Texas native recruited out of South Garland High School blew up the internet after his performance at Madison Square Garden. Maxey went 7-12 from the field and 3 for 7 from 3 point.

@TyreseMaxey that’s how you feeling ???👀👀🤫 — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) November 6, 2019

Kentucky came into last night the number 2 ranked team in College hoops behind their opponent. Maxey put on enough of a show to be seen by some as the one to watch as a lottery pick next season. Prior to Tuesday’s game, a player not currently playing at the college level, LaMelo Ball, was the talk of next season.

“I’m a winner, I’m a competitor. At the end of the game when there’s zeros across the scoreboard I wanted to be the winning team,” Maxey said in his post-game interview.

The Wildcats will play their next game against Eastern Kentucky this Friday.