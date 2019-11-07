In other news about our shady president, Mr. Trump has been ordered by a New York State judge to pay up a whopping $2 million settlement to several nonprofit organizations that have sued the POTUS for violating certain state charity laws.

This is the nail in the coffin opened in 2016, when the New York attorney general’s office went after the Trump Foundation for a fundraiser for military veterans they produced during his presidential campaign.

According to ABC News, the fundraiser raised almost $3 million from public/ private donations. The event was televised which made it available to millions of people throughout the world. The court found that President Trump was in breach of his “fiduciary duty” and did not keep a hard eye on the Trump foundation. Thus… he has to cough up that paper.

“I direct Mr. Trump to pay the $2,000,000, which would have gone to the Foundation if it were still in existence, on a pro rata basis to the Approved Recipients,” Judge Saliann Scarpulla wrote.

The lawsuit accused multiple members of the Trump family: The president, his sons, Don Jr. and Eric and his daughter, Ivanka. The belief is that they used those donations for “their personal, political and business gains, invincluding legal settlements, campaign contributions and even to purchase a portrait of Trump to hang at one of his hotels.”