Running offers unparalleled opportunities for self-expression and fulfilment – every runner shapes the sport into something truly unique. It is in exploring these uniquely varied and often surprisingly creative perspectives on the sport that the FW19 Run City Pack was born. To coincide with each release and to add another layer of context to Run City Pack – each partner has worked on compiling its very own running playlist that will be available via the adidas Spotify channel.

The first release in the pack comes from long-term adidas partner, Wood Wood. Founded in Copenhagen 2002, the Danish label’s unique perspective embodies the qualities that have made Scandinavia such an enduring home to sought-after design. Since the beginning, Wood Woods razor-sharp silhouettes have blended with playful graphic touches as a key element of their work, bringing the same instantly recognizable approach to their latest collaboration with adidas for the Run City Pack in FW19. “Running is an everyday thing now, so naturally it’s also become a part of the way people express their identity,” says Karl Oskar Olsen, co-founder of the brand.

Comprised entirely of women’s running apparel, footwear and accessories, almost every piece utilizes innovative knitted constructions built on Wood Wood’s signature aesthetic. The collection also heroes two new takes on the UltraBOOST 19 running shoe, which apply distinctive colors and graphic treatments to the host of functional features that the style has become renowned for: Primeknit 360 uppers, BOOST cushioning, a 3D heel frame and a Torsion System spring in the midsole.

While the rich colours and textures of the collection were chosen to symbolize different running terrains, there is also a strong contextual element, the idea of getting lost, that has inspired the designs of the collection. Brian Jensen (Co-Founder of Wood Wood) explains: “We wanted to draw attention to that sense of running without a purpose, of going places that you didn’t necessarily know you were going to.

And of course, that doesn’t just mean in a physical way – it’s also about reaching some particular kind of headspace. Get lost in the adidas x Wood Wood Run City Pack, available for purchase on Friday, November 15th.